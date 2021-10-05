NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,046,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $161,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $10,156,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

NIKE stock opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

