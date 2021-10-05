Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.21

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 149490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Get Newmont alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.