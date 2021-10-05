New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 4002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

