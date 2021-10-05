Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

