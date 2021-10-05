Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 448,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

