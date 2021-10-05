NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 3,965 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $129,536.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $104,053.12.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $983.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

