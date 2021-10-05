NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 146.2% over the last three years.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. NetApp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.