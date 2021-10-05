Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $391.30 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $391.30 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,049.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.71 or 0.06898626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00342011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.28 or 0.01127458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00106770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00536056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.41 or 0.00410419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00291598 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,925,872,483 coins and its circulating supply is 28,084,516,111 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

