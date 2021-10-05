NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 940.0 days.
Shares of NIPNF remained flat at $$54.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.
NEC Company Profile
