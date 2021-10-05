Navalign LLC Sells 18,951 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 250,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 2,459,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $114.69. 57,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,621. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.