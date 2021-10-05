Navalign LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

