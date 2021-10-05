Navalign LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $201,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,540 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 38,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,759. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.