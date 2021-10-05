Navalign LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.83. 726,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

