Navalign LLC Acquires 196 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Tower by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after buying an additional 574,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.12. 29,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,935. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

