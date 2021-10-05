Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 227 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

ZION opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.