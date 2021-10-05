Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

