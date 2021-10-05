Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.29% of Alamo Group worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

