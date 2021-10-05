Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 39,563 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Coty by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 236.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 733,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 515,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COTY. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

