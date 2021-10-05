National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NCMI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

