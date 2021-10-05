National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.47.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

