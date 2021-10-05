NAOS Finance (NAOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.62 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

