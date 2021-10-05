Namecoin (NMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,040.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $87,040.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.91 or 0.01127396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.61 or 0.00428375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00292840 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049338 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

