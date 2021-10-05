Name Change Token (NCT) Price Up 34.1% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $96,568.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,003,083 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

