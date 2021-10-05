Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.