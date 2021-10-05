MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 51.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

