Myriad Hits Market Cap of $5.41 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Myriad has a market cap of $5.41 million and $14,932.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,800,666,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

