MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

