MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. MVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

