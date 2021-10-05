Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $67,319,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 168,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

