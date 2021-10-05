Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. 38,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,656. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.