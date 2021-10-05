Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 80 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,936.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 141,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.76 on Tuesday, reaching $2,705.06. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,801.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,538.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

