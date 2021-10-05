Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 85.5% in September

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.