Monero Price Reaches $267.92 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $195.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $267.92 or 0.00537695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,005,635 coins. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

