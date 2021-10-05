Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.51% of Molina Healthcare worth $223,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

