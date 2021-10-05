Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and demand for repair & remodeling activities have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. However, supply-chain related challenges and rising raw material costs are concerning.”

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.62.

NYSE MHK opened at $177.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.78. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.