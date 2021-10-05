Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $320.89. Approximately 252,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,609,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,000 shares of company stock worth $133,459,380. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

