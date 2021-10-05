Mizuho Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 234.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

