Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,869 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Weibo by 1,785.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Weibo by 11.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weibo by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 710.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

WB stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.