Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

