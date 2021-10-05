Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

