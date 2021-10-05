Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $906,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

NYSE:PII opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

