Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 24,584 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

