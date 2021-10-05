Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,154,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 1,908,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$9.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

