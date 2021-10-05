Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mitek Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

