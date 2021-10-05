Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($5.77) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.59). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,935 shares of company stock worth $1,697,637 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.