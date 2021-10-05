Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.22, but opened at 2.32. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 2.24, with a volume of 2,299 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.72.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

