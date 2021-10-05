MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Short Interest Update

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

