MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.