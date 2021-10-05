Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 622,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,468 shares of company stock worth $1,789,557 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after buying an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

