Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $12.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

